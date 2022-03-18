Deciding to Call It Quits

During the episode, the former SUR waitress clarified that there wasn’t any specific incident that led to the breakup.

“There wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this. It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder,” Maloney detailed. “[Also] just events in my life and in our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me.”

The Bravo personality recalled waiting to “deny” the feelings she started to have about her marriage.

“I wanted to push them out of my head because I love Tom. We have built a life together, he was my person and I wanted to be with him forever. But ultimately, I just wasn’t happy,” she said. “For a long time, I sat with it. I thought about it and I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time. I wanted to know, if it was just something else that was making me feel this way [and] that it was coming from a different place.”

After the questions “didn’t stop” coming up, Maloney realized that she could “no longer deny” her emotions.