Where They Stand Now

Maloney called her current living situation with Schwartz “peaceful” and “loving” as they figure out their individual futures.

“It’s been the best case scenario I could possibly imagine or hope for. We’re still figuring out the next steps, I don’t think we’re going to live together forever,” she shared. “This past month has just been us having a lot of discussions and processing all the emotions along the way.”

For Maloney, telling their loved ones about the split caused some embarrassment because it felt like “a failure.”

“But I’m so grateful that we don’t have resentment and animosity. It would be truly heartbreaking. If we got to a point in our marriage, where there was resentment and anger and we spent a lifetime together and ended up hating one another after that I would be truly heartbroken,” she pointed out.

The Utah native concluded: “The fact that we have so much love for one another still and can end marriage on a positive note and transition into a beautiful friendship — that was the foundation of our relationship. That was the core of it. We’ve had an amazing friendship throughout these years. The romantic side is over but the friendship is still there.”