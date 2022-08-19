Do They Still Hang Out?
The pair further explained that they should be classified as “best friends” because they are still close and spend a lot of time together. “We’re still hanging out,” Schwartz said, pointing out it’s “not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries. We’re still buddies, we still check in on each other.”
The Utah native chimed in, "We do have the dogs. We do see each other. We were family for many, many years. That's been a priority to us. … [To] maintain [our] friendship." Schwartz agreed, saying, "We still got a good little unit here. Let's keep it up. Let's keep it chipper."