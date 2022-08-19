Saying Goodbye to Their House
“It’s been such a process,” Maloney confessed of closing on their joint property. “When you’re selling a house it’s a totally different bucket of feelings.”
Schwartz confessed that “in hindsight” he realized “it was a little too much house” for the couple who, in his opinion, “skipped the starter house and went straight to our dream house.” He then opened up about his new living arrangements, since moving out of the lavish home.
“I’m back in an apartment complex. It’s hard not to be bitter, I gotta be honest. I don’t need much,” he said. “Living in a small little apartment that you have to pay $3,500 a month for … it’s hard not to be salty.”
Schwartz later admitted, "I freaking love that house. I could've spent the rest of my life there and been happy," which prompted Maloney to say, "Well, that was the plan."