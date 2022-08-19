Cancel OK

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Break Down Split, Relationship Update: ‘We’ve Done a Damn Good Job Divorcing Each Other’

By
Tom Schwartz Katie Maloney Move Out Their House Amid Divorce
Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden grand opening at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 30, 2019. KCR/Shutterstock
1 / 5
The Name Game

The former couple got real about what they should call one another now that they are almost fully divorced. “When you separate with someone you still love them and you’re in public and you introduce them to someone they’ve never met before, how do you introduce them?” Schwartz asked. “Do you say, ‘My ex-wife?’ It’s so aggressive. It’s melodramatic. But you don’t want to say ex-wife. Friend feels too impersonal. What do you say?”

Maloney noted, “For 12 years we were together and we were best friends. And also boyfriend-girlfriend and then married. I think we’re still best friends, right?” The entrepreneur, however, explained that “best friends” could sound “a little unrealistic.”

He added, “I think you’re my good dear friend,” to which the podcast host replied, “I don’t like good dear friend though. … Is friend too informal? I like best friends. We were best friends. We are best friends.”

