Their Anniversary Plans
“I feel like I would be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year,” the Harper’s Globe alum told her listeners. “I don’t know if it’s wrong to?”
Maloney clarified, “I don’t think there’s any rules” when it comes to whether or not she and Schwartz should still celebrate the momentous date amid their split.
The Minnesota native, for his part, came up with a new idea of toasting their anniversary. "Moving forward, since we're so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary," he said. "We can invite friends and stuff."