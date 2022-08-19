Cancel OK

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Break Down Split, Relationship Update: ‘We’ve Done a Damn Good Job Divorcing Each Other’

Tom Schwartz Katie Maloney Spotted Arguing While Filming Season 10 VPR
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. KCR/Shutterstock
Their Anniversary Plans

“I feel like I would be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year,” the Harper’s Globe alum told her listeners. “I don’t know if it’s wrong to?”

Maloney clarified, “I don’t think there’s any rules” when it comes to whether or not she and Schwartz should still celebrate the momentous date amid their split.

The Minnesota native, for his part, came up with a new idea of toasting their anniversary. “Moving forward, since we’re so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary,” he said. “We can invite friends and stuff.”

