Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Break Down Split, Relationship Update: ‘We’ve Done a Damn Good Job Divorcing Each Other’

By
Wedding Rewind

“This time, six years ago we were getting ready for our rehearsal dinner,” Maloney revealed, to which her estranged husband said, “Best wedding ever.”

Schwartz expanded on how great their first ceremony was, calling it his “favorite wedding” out of all the ones he’s been to. “It was magical. [I] might go back and watch the episode — not drunk though, then I’ll be a sad sack,” he joked, noting, “I like the way it’s preserved perfectly in my mind and I don’t want to tarnish it [by watching the Bravo special].”

