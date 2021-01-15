She Has Starred on Numerous Reality Shows

While using the pseudonym Jordan, the model starred in five TV documentaries and specials, including Jordan: The Truth About Me and Jordan: The Model Mum. After going back to her legal name, Price competed on shows, including I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. She has also starred on her own reality series, Katie & Peter, Katie & Peter: The Next Chapter Stateside and What Katie Did Next and was a judge on Signed by Katie Price.