She Is a Horse Lover

The Brighton, England, native is an avid horseback rider, owning multiple horses. “Riding is my passion and always has been,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself back in the saddle in January 2021 after breaking her feet in July 2020. Price’s love of horses has been evident through her past equestrian clothing range, her children’s books and 2016 reality show, Katie Price’s Pony Club.