December 2021

The pair hit the red carpet for the second time at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. After the ceremony, Thurston revealed that Hersey wore the same suit he was wearing during the episode of The Bachelorette where she sent him home. “I mean, we had to reverse that bad juju,” she joked in an Instagram Story. “So, we’re good now.”

On the red carpet, Thurston gushed about how she’s “the happiest” she’s been in a long time. “It’s very easy to just enjoy and live my life — and that’s kind of what we’re doing. We’re not holding back for anybody,” she exclusively told Us at the event. “We’re in the honeymoon phase right now. He was my best friend before, so I think that’s what makes it, honestly, the best.”