December 2021

“Cheers to you handsome🥂 28 looks good on you already 😘,” Thurston captioned a photo on December 22 of the duo cuddled up on the couch in celebration of Hersey’s big day. “Happy birthday! 🐕 🐈‍⬛ 👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 Celebrating you is easy!”