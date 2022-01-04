John Hersey 'Couldn't Be Happier' With GF Katie Thurston: See B-Day Tribute

January 2022

“I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me. I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together,” Hersey gushed via Instagram while celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday. “And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now. Falling for you was the best decision I never had a say in, and I couldn’t be happier. Cheers to another year around the sun- happy birthday beautiful girl!!”

Thurston replied in the comments, “❤️ I sure do love you.”