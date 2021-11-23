November 2021

Social media began to speculate about Thurston’s relationship with Hersey after she shared a picture of the flowers she received following her split from Moynes with a note that read: “These are not romantic flowers. These are happy flowers. Because I do not want you to be… I want you to be happy.”

Bachelor Nation was convinced that the note was from Hersey. Three days later, Thurston posted a throwback video on November 7 of “the first time I saw John since filming.” She then hinted that fans weren’t on the right track by sharing Polaroid photos with him, writing, “Y’all getting wild in my DMs.”