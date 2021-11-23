October 2021

After spending the month apart amid his work trip to Africa, Thurston and Moynes reunited and announced their split on October 25, 2021.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the twosome wrote via Instagram at the time. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”