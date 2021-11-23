September 2021

After moving to San Diego, Thurston continued to spend time with Hersey amid her long-distance relationship with Moynes. She previously told Cummings that Moynes was OK with her hanging out with her former suitor.

“He’s not intimidated by anything. I’m actually really close friends with John Hersey, which is a week two guy from my season, which I think most men would be like, ‘Well that’s kind of weird,’ but [Blake’s] just like, ‘Do your thing, whatever,’” Thurston said on the September 30 episode of the comedian’s “Good For You” podcast.