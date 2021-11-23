Summer 2021

In May 2021, Thurston nearly ran into Hersey at a San Diego beach with friends.

“John is surfing on this exact beach — very, very randomly, a rose floats by in the water. And he’s like, ‘That’s incredibly strange.’ … Just a very strange occurrence,” the duo’s mutual friend Stephen Lovegrove later recalled on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in September 2021. “He surfs, he goes home, we take photos, we get ice cream, we go home. And later that afternoon, John sees from Katie’s account, all these photos go up and realizes as he was surfing with this random rose floating by, he was literally 100 feet away from the Bachelorette, who he had just filmed this season [with]. It was such a random coincidence that we didn’t find out about till a long time later.”

During that trip, Thurston was also spotted at Duke’s in La Jolla, where Hersey was a bartender. As her season aired in summer 2021, there was a fan theory that she got back together with Hersey due to the photos from the bar.

“Through all of that speculation, at some point, I reached out to John and made a joke about I hope you and Katie are doing so well,” Lovegrove told Us. “And anyway, our friendship was born out of all of that. But yes, the Duke’s trip that threw off every spoiler page by total accident happened in the midst of the now-infamous San Diego trip [that sparked the love triangle with Alana Milne, Chris Conran and Jessenia Cruz on Bachelor in Paradise], as well.”