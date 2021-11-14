Top 5

Everything Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Have Said About Moving On Following Their Split

 ABC/Eric McCandless; Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Focusing on Work

While moving on from the breakup is no easy feat, Moynes credited his passion for giving back and working with animals as a helpful distraction on his path towards moving on, noting “it hasn’t been [an] easy” journey.

 “Today, something super exciting came to fruition that I’ve been working on for a little while now,” he explained in a November 2021 Instagram video. “I’ve had to put [it] on the back burner for weeks just due to the obvious events that have happened … with Katie and I and the breakup. … The internet is a very cruel, nasty, sh—y place. Without the love and support that you guys give me — the community that we kind of created here through this amazing experience that I’ve had — allows me to commit to trying to make a difference in the world.”

