Happiness First

The Bachelorette season 17 star detailed the nature of their split during an October 2021 Instagram Live, telling her followers, “We were together for six months [and] Blake and I are very level-headed and mature, and we communicate very well on our thoughts, and we just both knew if this was how our first six months was as a couple, going forward it was going to not be in our best interest for our happiness to stay together.”

She continued, “And so, we, as mentioned, mutually decided to part our ways, but we still stay in touch, we still support each other; nothing but love and respect truly. … Obviously, a public relationship ending is a really sh—ty thing to have to navigate, but you guys have been very kind and supportive and I wanted to say thank you for being that way to me and to Blake. I think a lot of people hold too much weight to things that don’t matter. I’m a big believer in, like, your happiness. Your happiness is the most important thing and that being said, why would you not pursue that?”