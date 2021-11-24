The Sting of a New Man

Moynes spoke out in November 2021 about Thurston’s new romance with John Hersey — which Us confirmed on November 23 — during an appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

“She was very clear and I trusted everything she said — I still do that. I don’t think anything was happening during the time that we were engaged. I really don’t,” Moynes said before accusing Thurston of emotional infidelity. “Clearly, he was more into it or was pursuing it or wanted to be hanging out with her all the time. … When I was in Canada or in Kenya, I would see them together, but again, I put my full trust in that there’s nothing more than literally just a friendship.”

The Canadian wildlife manager explained that his breakup with Thurston happened so “abruptly” that it made him wonder when she was able to form a bond with Hersey.

“At least emotionally, where they could see something with each other that made it so easy for them to transition when it ended,” he noted, calling himself “foolish” for allowing the new romance to blossom while they were together. “It happened too quickly. There had to have been something there. He at least provided something that she really liked that made the transition easy.”