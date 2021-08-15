Love Lives

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Together After ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement: Photos

By
Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Together After ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement: Pics
 Courtesy of Katie Thurston/Instagram
4
2 / 4
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

A Celebratory Toast

The newly engaged couple enjoyed champagne and macarons in their hotel room.

Back to top