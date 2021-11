Thomas Jacobs

Thurston doubled down on her initial assessment of Jacobs, 29, whom she deemed a villain during her season but showed support for after he began dating Becca Kufrin during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Her pick of “I Knew You Were Trouble” seemingly earned some backlash from Kufrin, 31, as fans speculated that the season 14 Bachelorette unfollowed Thurston due to the shade.