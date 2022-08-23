How She Feels About Greg Grippo Now

Thurston’s breakup with Grippo was contentious, but she admitted that she wonders if it had to be.

“We’re not supposed to talk to each other [when the show is airing],” she said. “But I do think if Greg and I had the opportunity to have a private, DM conversation — just like, no cameras, no producers, no, whatever. I feel like everything could have been very different. And I don’t mean that romantically, I just mean like, at AFR, it was very intense.”

After Bristowe confirmed that Grippo did try to contact the host during the season for an update on whether Thurston was engaged, the season 17 star continued: “I really believe that [if] we had a private talk, slid into the DMs, which I will say — I kind of wonder if he did. I never asked. Obviously, him and I don’t talk. But you know how when you click on someone, and there’s a message and it says, like, ‘Accept the message.’ So I happened to click messages and it said, ‘Accept message?’ but there was no message. [I think] he unsent it.”