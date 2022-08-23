Katie Bought John a Van

“I bought this man a frickin’ travel van. I let this man quit his job. I was like, ‘Whatever you need me to be, I will be.’ Which, in hindsight, that’s not healthy, that’s not good,” she said. “But it is a little, like, offensive to be like, ‘Damn, I gave you everything,’ and you’re still being like, ‘This isn’t working out.’”

Thurston added that Hersey is paying her back for the van, but they aren’t exactly friends.

“When we broke up, [we] went to a fair together [with our friends] and it was very fine,” she explained. “But then, you know, like, the more time apart, the more those things that were, like, cute and quirky and fun, the more [you’re like], ‘You’re annoying the f—k out of me.’ … He would love to stay friends — friends is a strong word, I think, that I would use for him at this time. We’re on good terms. … We’re good enough.”