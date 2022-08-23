Why She Blocked Nick Viall

Thurston made waves in July when she said via TikTok Live that she had the former Bachelor’s number blocked. Viall fired back in a podcast with his girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

“Little Miss Natalie is all up in arms over her man,” Thurston said, referencing Joy calling her “Little Miss Katie Thurston” on the “Viall Files” podcast. “She decides — and Nick doesn’t stop her — to read a text that I had sent Nick, which was about my feelings [for] Greg [Grippo] back during, like, when my season was airing. And he reads it or allows her to read it on a podcast — a private text sent to Nick as if someway to like, I don’t know, destroy me? Who knows? Because I stand by everything I said, like [she] read it and I was like, ‘I’ve been saying that. So like, I don’t know what kind of, like, aha moment that you thought that was or whatever.’ But anyway, the reason, ironically, that he is blocked is for sharing my f—king texts to somebody else.”

Thurston said she doesn’t know if Viall knows the reason why she blocked him, but added, “The reason he is blocked is for invading my privacy and sharing my texts a year ago. And then here he is doing it on a huge platform.”