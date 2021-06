June 2021

The duo snuggled up to each other while exploring Venice, Italy, in June 2021. “🍕dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck 🍀,” Bloom captioned a series of photos from the Italian getaway, including one of the pair kissing under a bridge and riding a gondola.

Perry also posted snaps from the couple’s romantic trip, highlighting a visit to a glass blowing warehouse, a ride on a boat with her puppy and the city’s famous canals.