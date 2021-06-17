Dramatic Duo! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make Their Film Debut Together

June 2021

The couple made their first onscreen appearance together in a short film called Transmissions From the Future. The video was produced to raise awareness about the For the People Act, which would expand voting rights across the United States and change campaign finance laws, among other things. In the movie, the pair played older citizens from the year 2055 warning people in the past to “save democracy while you can.” Bloom also gave a shoutout to the duo’s then-9-month-old daughter, saying, “Tell Daisy we love her.”