May 2020

Perry confessed that things were not always smooth as they quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. “He’s seen it all and, God bless him, he’s still here which is amazing and commendable because I have definitely tested him,” she told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 n chill. “[I’ve] been like, ‘Oh, yeah? Oh, yeah, you think you can handle me? Let’s see it.’”