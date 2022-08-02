May 2022

Perry gushed about the way her fiancé helps her find balance during an appearance on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre to him and some people ask, ‘What is this guy on?'” she explained. “He’s just really got this happy, posi[tive] vibes and I’m a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways — and so it’s good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit.”

The singer added that it was Bloom’s kindness that drew her to him — and made her feel confident about starting a family with him. “I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11. So that definitely, primally influenced me [to want kids] — something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed,'” she joked. “He is a kind man.”