November 2020

“Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2020, noting the British actor is “super involved” with the couple’s daughter. “Orlando is so happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can.” The insider added that Perry and Bloom have grown “closer” since welcoming Daisy.