Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2022

“Right now, Katy especially feels like she has her hands full. Wedding planning isn’t her focus right now. It hasn’t been No. 1 on their list,” a source exclusively told Us of the couple’s wedding plans. “Orlando and Katy both see it as a ceremony and aren’t in a rush to get married. They have a much deeper and connected relationship than they did before.”

The twosome feel “more like a team” since welcoming Daisy. “They have different priorities than before,” the insider explained. “Having this big wedding isn’t as important — they see themselves as practically already being married.”

When it comes to expanding their family, the source told Us that Perry and Bloom haven’t ruled out a second child.

“They’re not taking any steps to prevent kids, but they’re not actively trying for another one,” the insider said, noting that the musician “doesn’t want to walk down [the] aisle pregnant,” per the source. “They’re not against having another baby, though. They’re just simply focused on Daisy.”