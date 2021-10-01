Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2021

The pair couldn’t keep their eyes off one another while attending Variety‘s Power of Women event.

During the event, the American Idol judge called up her beau to help her “undo my corset” ahead of her musical performance. Bloom, for his part, hustled onto the stage to loosen her shapewear as Perry noted, “Pull it all the way down. I have [a] girdle in here. All the way down!”

After the Lord of the Rings actor unzipped her ball gown, he gave her a quick kiss on her shoulder and returned to his seat.