2014

“[Divorce] was emotionally traumatic for me,” Perry told Rolling Stone in August 2014. “It was the death of a dream. I was in fairy tale land, and the reality of it wasn’t so.”

Brand, meanwhile, had nothing but positive things to say about his time with the pop star. “I really enjoyed [being married to her]. Katy Perry is an amazing person,” he confessed during an October 2014 appearance on Today. He echoed those sentiments in a subsequent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: “The best thing [about our relationship] is she’s really exciting, and brilliant, and good fun, and the worst thing I suppose is things like that don’t last forever.”