December 2011

Just one month later, however, Brand announced that he and Perry had split. “Katy doesn’t think Russell respects her parents’ Christian beliefs or her friends,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the pair had gotten into a massive argument about where to spend the holidays shortly before their breakup. “She was like, ‘F–k you. I’m going to do my own thing.’ Russell replied, ‘Fine, f–k you too.'”