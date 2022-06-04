June 2013

One year later, however, Perry shared her side of the story with Vogue. “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” she told the magazine in June 2013. “[But] let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.” The California native also claimed that Brand felt intimidated by her success: “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour.”