September 2008

The former couple met when Perry was asked to film a brief cameo for Get Him to the Greek, in which Brand played rockstar Aldous Snow. “It got cut!” she told MTV News in June 2010 about her scene in the film. “I was like, ‘I’m sleeping with [Russell], and you’re not gonna put me in the movie? That’s so messed up!’ … [But] I totally understand from a director’s perspective or from a moviegoer’s [perspective]. If you saw me and Russell making out … [it would feel like,] ‘There’s Russell Brand in the movie.'”