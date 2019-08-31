Pics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrities Attend Ellie Goulding’s Wedding to Caspar Jopling

By
Princess Beatrice Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrity Guests Attend Ellie Goulding's Wedding
 Peter Byrne/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
10
10 / 10

Another Week, Another Wedding

Beatrice, 31, waved to the crowd, glowing in a gorgeous green frock and fascinator.

Back to top