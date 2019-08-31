Pics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrities Attend Ellie Goulding’s Wedding to Caspar Jopling

By
Sarah, Duchess of York Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrity Guests Attend Ellie Goulding's Wedding
 Peter Byrne/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
10
10 / 10

Family Friend

Ferguson, 59, embraced the summer heat in a short, black dress.

Back to top