How did Kelce and Nicole Meet?

Kelce and Nicole’s relationship began in the way many modern relationships begin: He stalked her on social media, and she sent him a direct message.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” she revealed in an Instagram Story. “All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of ‘WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR’) I dm’d him on New Years.”

Their first public appearance was at his then-teammate, Jeremy Maclin’s wedding, and soon, Kelce called Nicole the “peanut butter to my JELLYTIME” in a now-deleted Instagram post.