Was Kelce on a Dating Show?

Yes! Prior to becoming a Super Bowl Champion, Kelce was just a bachelor looking for love on reality TV. In the spring of 2016, Kelce appeared on a Bachelor-style dating show on E! called Catching Kelce, just a couple of years into his NFL career. Fifty women from 50 states competed for a chance at love with the NFL star.

“I’ve been in the bar scene,” Kelce told E!, “I’ve been in the club scene, and I haven’t found what I’m looking for.”

Contestant Maya Benberry was the lucky lady that caught the tight end’s heart. She told Kentucky.com, “I did win. We wrapped up filming the finale April 8, and we’ve had to keep things a secret since. Now we just date in real life. To me and him, it feels like a fresh start.” The relationship lasted about eight months.

Five months after his breakup with Chasing Kelce winner Benberry, Nicole and Kelce made their relationship public. After the romance was announced, Benberry took to Twitter alleging that the NFL star had cheated on her.

According to screen grabs taken by The Shade Room, Benberry tweeted, “When you and your ex broke up 5 months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…”

Kelce has never confirmed or denied the accusations.