When Was Kelce and Nicole’s First Split?

As good as things were at one point, it all started crashing down in 2020. COVID-19 made it a difficult year for everyone, and by the end of that summer, Kelce confirmed their break up. According to the New York Post, rumors flew around accusing Kelce of cheating on the social media personality.

Kelce quickly diffused the situation and took to Twitter to deny that infidelity was the reason for their split.

According to a screenshot captured by TMZ, Kelce tweeted, “This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up… take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

Nicole made no comments on the subject, but the two did break up — they even scrubbed their social media accounts clean of each other.

A few months later, in November 2020, Kelce confirmed the former couple had gotten back together while speaking with the Los Angeles Sparks basketball player Chiney Ogwumike in a live video.