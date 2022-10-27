When Was Their Second (and Final?) Breakup?

Fast forward to May 2022, and things ended once again; however, the split was a bit unclear at first. Barstool Sports released an article claiming the two ended their five-year relationship because Kelce forced Nicole to pay half for everything.

Even though it is uncommon, some celebrities do similar things to ensure their potential spouse is not in it for just the money. Nicole dispelled these false claims right out of the gate. She called Barstool’s article garbage and incorrect via Twitter.

Even though the 50/50 rumor went out the window, people were still curious about the status of Nicole and Kelce’s relationship. Later that summer and into September, things became quite clear.

Earlier on in the summer, the two once again deleted all their pics of each other on Instagram … and then the TikTok videos were released. Nicole is not exactly TikTok famous, but in a since-deleted video, she said she felt stupid because she thought their long-term relationship would amount to marriage.

She released a second TikTok after some backlash poking fun at how ridiculous it is she can’t even go online and talk about these things without receiving hate. It seems things are through — this time, for good.