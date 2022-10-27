Who Is Kayla Nicole?

An LA girl through and through, she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at Pepperdine University in Malibu in 2013.

Whether it’s on an NBA court or NFL field, you can find Nicole interviewing athletes and coaches alike for media outlets such as ESPN. The on-air host occasionally appears on Barstool Sports, TMZ, and other trending sports news sites, too.

At one point, the Savage X Fenty ambassador did on-court reporting for the Lakers, as well as worked at CBS Radio / 92.3 NOW New York.

Beyond her media work, the California native has also explored the world of modeling and competed in beauty pageants. According to her professional Facebook page, she was awarded the titles of: “Top 20 Miss CA 2013, First Runner Up Miss Malibu 2013, Top 10 Miss CA USA 2012, 2nd Runner Up Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, and 3rd Runner Up Miss Malibu 2012.”

The model has garnered an impressive social media audience with 640K Instagram followers, 45.2K TikTok followers and 36.2K YouTube subscribers. Anyone who follows Nicole or knows her personally can see she is somewhat of a comedian.

She was often seen spending time with Patrick Mahome’s now-wife Brittany Matthews and the quarterback’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.