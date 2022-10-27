Who Is Travis Kelce?

Kelce is a tight end in the NFL, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. He attended the University of Cincinnati and in 2013, he was drafted in the third round. In his rookie season, he ran the most receiving yards for his team — something that’s unheard of for a tight end.

In 2020, the Ohio native led the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and even set the record for most receiving yards in a season and most consecutive seasons with over 1000 yards in his position. Kelce is a legend and a popular choice for Fantasy Football teams.

His career continues to propel forward with no cap or limit in sight.