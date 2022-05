‘Enslaved’ By Alcoholism

“[Getting sober was] something I needed because I’m alcoholically wired. I wish I’d gotten sober many years earlier than I did, but it is what it is,” Urban noted during a July 2018 speech at South by Southwest. “I knew I wasn’t at my full potential, and that’s what was starting to get to me. I was enslaved … I was living a very, very small life.”