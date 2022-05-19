Learning From His Mistakes

“So these days I don’t do anything religiously to live healthier — I just do what I have to so that I can live the life I want to live. Nothing more, nothing less,” Urban told The Sun in May 2022. “I want to be able to play for hours on stage effortlessly, and still feel good the next day.”

He continued: “Life is very different nowadays. I’m trying to set a good example for the kids, but I still don’t know if I’m getting it right. … I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you. My message to them is always to do whatever they are passionate about, I don’t care, as long as they work hard to achieve it.”