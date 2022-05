Nicole’s Intervention

Ahead of his October 2006 rehab stay, the Moulin Rouge star organized an intervention.

“I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention,” Urban told Rolling Stone in June 2014. “I didn’t give a s—t about anything except turning a corner in my life and doing whatever it took for that. And off I went.”