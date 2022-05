Side by Side

“We were in a very, very, very bad, painful place, and have managed to step through it [together],” Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007 of supporting her man’s journey. “I hope that gives some people some hope who may be in the same place. And that’s enough said. Anything else is overindulgent and unnecessary right now. And I think it jinxes it, in a way, and that’s why I don’t go on about my enormous feelings for this man.”