Keith Urban’s Most Candid Quotes About His Battle With Alcoholism, Wife Nicole Kidman’s Support

Third Time’s the Charm Keith Urban Most Candid Quotes About His Battle With Alcoholism Wife Nicole Kidman Support
Third Time’s the Charm

Nearly four months into Urban and Kidman’s marriage, he checked into rehab for drug and alcohol addiction for a third time.

“[I thought], ‘Surely let’s give it a few years so we’ve got some solidity because this kind of thing could tear us apart. This could just destroy us,’” the country singer recalled during a November 2010 talk show appearance. “I had to make a decision which road I was going to take, once and for all. I’d been at that crossroads before and always taken the wrong road.”

