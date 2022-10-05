Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

Did Ice Cube Give Keke Palmer Dating Advice?

During an October 2021 episode of Celebrity Game Face, the Foodtastic host shared the story with Kevin Hart and Monica Denise.

Palmer and Ice Cube had worked together on 2008’s The Longshots. The famous rapper reportedly pulled the then-12-year-old actress aside and said that he understood she was growing up and wanted to make something clear.

“The way these men see you isn’t always how you see yourself,” the NWA member advised.

That wasn’t the last time Keke and the Straight Outta Compton rapper would work together: They were both in the 2004 comedy Barbershop 2: Back in Business.