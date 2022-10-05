Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

Did Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Break Up?

Rumors swirled that the duo ended their relationship in March 2022 when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Palmer removed the photos of Jackson on her IG page.

That same month, Jackson stated on an Instagram story that “If you are serious about growth, be serious about accountability,” adding, “If you are serious about abundance, be serious about gratitude,” he wrote. “If you are serious about intimacy, be serious about vulnerability. If you are serious about discipline, be serious about delayed gratification.”

Palmer has also been romantically linked with Dutch rapper Styn, who is half the music duo Mae Seven. The pair were first spotted in December 2019 and seen again packing on the PDA the following February in Los Angeles.

The Nope star has also been linked to rapper Meek Mill and Brotherly Love costar Quincy Brown.

(The “Yellow Lights” singer also turned down Mike Johnson when the former Bachelorette contestant publicly asked her out in 2019 on Strahan, Sara and Keke. The co-host said she felt “ambushed.”)